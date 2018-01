Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-21 09:44:17|Editor: Jiaxin

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted 76km S of Putre, Chile at 01:06:42 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 110.82 km, was initially determined to be at 18.8879 degrees south latitude and 69.6165 degrees west longitude.