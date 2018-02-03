Top legislator eyes Hong Kong's role in Belt and Road Initiative

Source: Xinhua| 2018-02-03 17:35:39|Editor: Zhou Xin

Video Player Close

Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, speaks at a forum concerning Hong Kong's role in Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2018. Hong Kong should give full play to its advantages in the process, build a diverse cooperation platform, and promote cultural exchanges, Zhang said Saturday at the forum. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang urged Hong Kong to actively contribute to the national development strategy when participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Hong Kong should give full play to its advantages in the process, build a diverse cooperation platform, and promote cultural exchanges, Zhang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said Saturday at a forum.

The central authority supports the participation of Hong Kong and Macao in the Belt and Road Initiative as part of opening up and joint development, Zhang said.

Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said Hong Kong will better adapt to national development on the basis on the "one country, two systems" principle.

Hong Kong will play a significant role in finance and investment, infrastructure and shipping, economic and trade cooperation, people-to-people ties, development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and project interfacing and dispute settlement, Lam said.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa based on ancient land and maritime trade routes.