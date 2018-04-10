Sudan, Kenya keen to enhance economic, trade ties

Source: Xinhua| 2018-04-10 05:42:18|Editor: ZX

Sudan's First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh (R) talks with Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto (L) in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 9, 2018. William Ruto on Monday arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for a three-day official visit to enhance bilateral ties. (Xinhua/ Mohamed Khidir)

KHARTOUM, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Sudan and Kenya on Monday expressed keenness to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in the economic field.

The announcement came during the official talks chaired by Sudan's First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh and visiting Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto.

"We reiterate our readiness to work together to enhance the economic and trade relations and diversify them for the interests of the two countries, particularly after the lifting of the unilateral sanctions on our country," said Bakri Hassan Saleh in his address to the joint talks.

He also expressed Sudan's concern over the continued crisis in South Sudan, calling for cooperation among African countries to end the suffering of the South Sudanese people.

For his part, William Ruto expressed Kenya's commitment to achieving peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

"Kenya is prepared to make its contribution through our regional peace initiatives in Somalia, in the Congo and South Sudan," said Ruto when addressing the joint talks.

Earlier in the day, Ruto arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for a three-day official visit to the country.

He is scheduled to meet with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Tuesday.

Ruto is also set to meet with Speaker of the Sudanese National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer and Sudanese Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim.

During the visit, he would visit a number of institutions and development projects in Sudan.