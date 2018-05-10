China's Y-20 large transport aircraft takes boundary limit flight tests

Source: Xinhua| 2018-05-10 18:02:51|Editor: ZX

XI'AN, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-developed Y-20 large transport aircraft is now undertaking boundary limit flight tests, said its developer on Thursday.

"Since being commissioned into China's Air Force, the Y-20 has had its tests and flight trials going smoothly," said Tang Changhong, Y-20 chief designer and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

"We have started the phase of boundary limit flight tests for full validation of the model," said Tang.

Designed and manufactured by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the Y-20 boasts a maximum takeoff weight of around 200 tonnes.

It is ideal for transporting cargo and people over long distances in diverse weather conditions, according to AVIC.

"As a large aerial platform, the Y-20 will continue flight tests and improvements," Tang said, adding he was confident in its performance.

The Y-20 large transport aircraft has undergone its first airborne and air delivery trials, the Chinese air force announced Tuesday.

Air force spokesperson Shen Jinke said it marked a leap in strategic delivery and long-distance airborne combat abilities.

Strategic capability should extend wherever China's national interests reach to provide reliable air security for the country's development, he added.

The Y-20 made its maiden flight in January 2013, and debuted at the 10th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in November 2014.

On July 6, 2016, it officially joined China's air force.

Officially codenamed Kunpeng, after a mythical bird that could fly vast distances, it is nicknamed "Chubby Girl" for its deep, wide fuselage.

Variants could be developed in the future, said Tang.