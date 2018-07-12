Xi asks central, state organs to uphold central leadership

Source: Xinhua| 2018-07-12 18:29:01|Editor: Yurou

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told the central and state organs to take the lead in safeguarding the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, told the central and state organs to "be model institutions that reassure the CPC Central Committee and satisfy the people," in an instruction to a meeting about political building in these institutions held in Beijing Thursday.

Xi urged Party committees and their members in the central and state organs to stay in line with the CPC Central Committee and fully carry out its decisions and policies.

The working committee of the central and state organs should show political responsibility in enhancing centralized leadership, prioritize political building and fully enforce strict governance of the Party, he said.

Xi's instruction was read at the meeting by Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and secretary of the working committee for central and state organs.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, central and state organs are asked to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.

They should take the lead in resolutely safeguarding Xi's core status and the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership, it said.

They should stick to the right political direction, strictly observe the Party's political discipline and rules, take intra-Party political life seriously, and fully implement the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans, it noted.