Xi's remarks chart course for cross-Strait relations: Taiwan affairs official

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The remarks made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday have charted the course for relations across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan affairs official Liu Jieyi said Saturday.

Xi revealed the main and general trend of development of cross-Strait relations, and made clear the direction, path, tasks, and goals for advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the process toward the peaceful reunification of China, said Liu, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee.

The remarks have helped to guide people from both sides of the Strait to grasp the big picture of cross-Strait relations, firm up confidence, and boost solidarity, said Liu, also head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Xi made the remarks when meeting a delegation of people from various sectors in Taiwan, led by former chairman of the Kuomintang (KMT) party Lien Chan.

This was the first time Xi has delivered such a long speech on key issues concerning cross-Strait relations since the 19th CPC National Congress in October.

During the meeting, Xi stressed that the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, should be upheld and "Taiwan independence" should be opposed.

"These have not only been our consistent principles and stance but are also highly pertinent to reality," Liu said.

"The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration in Taiwan is walking farther and farther along a dangerous road," Liu said.

The DPP has refused to endorse the 1992 Consensus, severely undermined the political foundation of cross-Strait relations, stubbornly pursued "de-sinicization" and "gradual Taiwan independence" activities, and obstructed cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

It has suppressed political parties, groups, and individuals who recognize the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence," and support reunification. It also courted foreign support and created disturbances.

"Moving against the historical trend, the vain separatist attempts for 'Taiwan independence' will only lead to a dead end," Liu said.