China strengthens military-civilian relations ahead of Army Day

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Veteran Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission have issued a joint circular to promote military-civilian relations across the country.

The circular, issued as the 91st anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaches on Aug. 1, urged local governments and PLA units to organize educational activities, including visits to memorial halls of revolutionary history, performances, contests, and military camp opening days.

It also asked local authorities to accelerate the establishment of military-civilian coordination mechanisms.

PLA units are encouraged to help in remote and poor areas by playing a bigger role in poverty alleviation, medical assistance, educational aid, and road construction, farmland and water conservation, and living environment improvement in rural areas.

The circular asked PLA units to be well prepared for disaster relief work in flood-affected areas.

It also vowed to help demobilized military personnel find jobs and improve the employment situation of military spouses living with service members at military duty stations.