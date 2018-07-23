Beijing to see heavy rain under effect of Typhoon Ampil

Source: Xinhua| 2018-07-23 16:19:01|Editor: ZX

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province are expecting heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, under the influence of Typhoon Ampil, the Beijing Meteorological Service said Monday.

Beijing has issued a blue alert warning against muds flows and landslides in mountainous areas.

Ampil, the 10th typhoon this year, has made landfall in Shanghai on Sunday.

China's national observatory on Sunday evening renewed a yellow alert for rain, saying that many places including Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Jiangsu and Shandong will be hit by heavy rain.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.