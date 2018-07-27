Political advisors pool wisdom for developing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Source: Xinhua| 2018-07-27 20:47:34|Editor: Mu Xuequan

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a bi-weekly seminar to advise on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar on Friday to advise on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The building of the Great Bay Area is a major decision taken by the Communist Party of China leadership, and a new practice of the "one country, two systems" principle in the new era, said Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), who presided over the meeting and made a speech.

"Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao can combine their advantages to build a dynamic and internationally competitive bay area and world-class city cluster," Wang said.

He urged political advisors to explain the policies to the public and help nurture consensus so that people from all walks of life will focus their wisdom and strength on the building of the Great Bay Area.

A total of 16 political advisors and representatives from academia put forwards their suggestions, according to a press release issued after the meeting.

Political advisors agreed that the development of the bay area will be conducive to promoting cooperation among the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, as well as long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, the statement said.

They suggested that more attention should be paid to the connectivity of infrastructure, the free and efficient flow of goods, services, capital and personnel, removal of institutional and legal barriers, and industrial upgrading.

They noted that efforts should be made to facilitate Hong Kong and Macao residents, particularly young people, to study, work, start businesses, and live on the mainland.