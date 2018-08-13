Reform, opening up break new ground for China: article

Source: Xinhua| 2018-08-13 16:02:35|Editor: Lu Hui

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Reform and opening up have broken new ground for China and should be advanced with resolution and courage, according to a commentary published on state media Monday.

The Chinese-language commentary, which was published under the byline "Xuanyan" in the People's Daily, summarized China's achievements in reform and opening up.

Four decades of reform and opening up have brought "epic progress" to an old country, said the article.

Citing statistics, it noted that urban per-capita disposable income increased to 36,000 yuan (about 5,245 U.S. dollars) in 2017 from 343 yuan in 1978, while rural per-capita net income rose to 13,400 yuan from 134 yuan.

More than 700 million Chinese were lifted out of absolute poverty, accounting for over 70 percent of global poverty reduction during the period, it noted.

Starting from the verge of collapse, China's economy has caught up fast, with its size surpassing Italy, France, Britain, Germany, and Japan to achieve second place in the world, according to the article.

What China has achieved enabled the world to develop "a whole new understanding of socialism" and proved that the western model of modernization is not the sole pattern but only one of many choices, it commented.

The Communist Party of China has "launched a great revolution, the most profound in the Chinese history, by combining scientific truth and China's reality," it said.

Contemporary China has opened its doors and fully involved itself in economic globalization, while embracing the tide of reform and innovation, according to the article.

It went on to say that as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, "there are mountains to climb and treacherous waters to wade across."

"After 40 years of exploration, struggles, and accumulation, we have more firmness and confidence in mind when advancing reform and opening up from a new starting point," the article said.

It declared a clearer direction, more distinct value orientation, more mature methodology, and broader mind and vision for the reform and opening up.

"All Chinese should brace and take action to support and engage in reform," it said.

