China's top legislator meets Pakistan's Senate chairman

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani Friday, pledging to further advance bilateral ties.

Hailing the profound friendship, Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the Chinese and Pakistani people support the bilateral relations from the bottom of their hearts.

Recent years have witnessed sound development of bilateral cooperation as both sides actively implemented the consensus reached by both leaders, said Li.

He called on both countries to make the China-Pakistan relationship a model of good neighbors, a pillar of regional peace and stability, and an example of international cooperation on the Belt and Road construction.

Li said the NPC has always attached great importance to the exchange and cooperation with the Senate of Pakistan and is a firm defender and advocator of the China-Pakistan friendship in the hope of lifting the all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation to a new high.

Calling the friendship with China a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, Sanjrani said Pakistan is ready to work with China to continue cooperation in various areas and jointly face challenges in the new situation.