China develops large aperture optical mirror with high accuracy

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has developed a high accuracy four-meter-aperture optical mirror, an important tool for deep space and astronomical observation.

Developed by Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics, and Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the silicon carbide aspheric optical mirror measures 1.6 tonnes.

The silicon carbide used in production provides more stability to the surface of the mirror, allowing for greater accuracy at 20 nanometers.

In addition to the mirror, the research group also developed the manufacturing equipment used for the mirror's production and owns the IP rights for the equipment.