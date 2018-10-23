Xi announces opening of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

Source: Xinhua| 2018-10-23 10:33:06|Editor: Liangyu

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, announces the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at an opening ceremony in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

ZHUHAI, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at an opening ceremony in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday morning.