IAEA says Iran still complies with nuclear deal

Yukiya Amano (front L), Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), attends a board meeting of IAEA in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 22, 2018.

VIENNA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday confirmed that Iran is sticking to the 2015 nuclear accord.

In a report of IAEA chief Yukiya Amano to a board meeting in Vienna, the capital of Austria, the agency said that under the monitor of IAEA, Iran is still complying with the Iranian nuclear accord reached in July 2015.

"Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (nuclear deal). It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments," said the report.

IAEA plays a key role in monitoring the implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, under which, Iran agreed to significantly scale back its nuclear plan, giving more transparency of its atomic plan to the international society, in return, the related international sanctions are to be lifted.

However, Washington withdrew from the landmark nuclear deal in May, and imposed second batch of sanctions against Tehran in early November, targeting Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors.

Tehran has dismissed U.S. sanctions' pressures, saying that it will continue its "constructive role" concerning regional policies.