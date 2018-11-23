Courseware on Xi thought launched

Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-23 12:57:05|Editor: Li Xia

Video Player Close

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Courseware on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been launched for free download on several websites including people.com.cn and xinhuanet.com.

The courseware, developed by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Ministry of Education (MOE), contains 30 subjects that focus on basic spirit, connotations and requirements of the thought.

The courseware is aimed at helping officials and the public, especially college teachers and students, to learn, understand and grasp the thought.

The CPC Central Committee Publicity Department, the MOE and the working committee of the central and state organs have jointly issued a circular calling for further study of the thought via the courseware.