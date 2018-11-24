China-made metro train coaches to be exported to India come off production line

Source: Xinhua| 2018-11-24 15:52:01|Editor: Liangyu

DALIAN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The first three subway train coaches produced by Chinese train manufacturer CRRC Dalian Co., Ltd for the major Indian city of Nagpur have come off the production line, according to the company.

CRRC Dalian, an affiliated company under China's top train manufacturer CRRC Corporation, received a train coach order from the Nagpur metro last year. The company is scheduled to produce 69 coaches and provide train maintenance services for 10 years for the city.

With a stainless steel body, the train coaches are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. The coaches will be used on two urban railway lines totaling 38 km in length in the Indian city.

CRRC Dalian develops, produces and exports diesel locomotives, electric locomotives and urban rail cars. The company has exported its products to countries such as New Zealand, Malaysia and Nigeria.