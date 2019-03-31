Regulation to streamline procedures for exit-entry permit application takes effect on April 1

Source: Xinhua| 2019-03-31 14:38:36|Editor: ZX

Video Player Close

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A new regulation to streamline the procedures for exit-entry permit applications for Chinese citizens will take effect on April 1.

According to the regulation, Chinese citizens on the mainland, regardless of where they were born or live, will be able to apply for passports and travel passes for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan at any immigration administrations across the country.

Citizens are no longer required to return to their birthplace to apply for exit-entry permits, said the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

The NIA will also open an online service on April 1 to facilitate application and inquiry of the aforementioned travel documents.

The service will consist of the website s.nia.gov.cn, an app of NIA and mini-programs attached to WeChat and Alipay.

Through this online service, people will be able to submit the application forms for travel documents and make reservations for on-site application procedures.