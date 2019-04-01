2 children dead, 18 injured after cyclone topples inflatable bouncer

Source: Xinhua| 2019-04-01 10:02:26|Editor: Yang Yi

ZHENGZHOU, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Two children were killed and 20 others, including 18 children and two adults, were injured after a cyclone flipped over and carried away an inflatable bouncer in central China's Henan Province on Sunday, local authorities said.

The cyclone wreaked havoc on a scenic spot in Yucheng County in the city of Shangqiu at around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the county's publicity department.

Among the injured, one child is in serious condition while the 17 other children and the two adults have minor injuries. They are receiving treatment in local hospitals.