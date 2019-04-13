Women's doubles semifinal match of Singapore Badminton Open: South Korea vs. China

Video PlayerClose
Kim Hye Jeong(R)/Kong Hee Jong of South Korea celebrate after the women's doubles semifinal match against Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting of China at Singapore Badminton Open in Singapore on April 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Kim Hye Jeong(R)/Kong Hee Jong of South Korea celebrate after the women's doubles semifinal match against Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting of China at Singapore Badminton Open in Singapore on April 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Nature reserve in China's Jilin greets peak season for migrant birds to return to north