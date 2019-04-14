Robert Downey Jr. arrives in Seoul to promote film "Avengers: Endgame"

Video PlayerClose
Actor Robert Downey Jr. arrives to promote film "Avengers: Endgame" at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea on April 13, 2019. The movie will be released in South Korea on April 25. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)
Actor Robert Downey Jr. arrives to promote film "Avengers: Endgame" at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea on April 13, 2019. The movie will be released in South Korea on April 25. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)
Nature reserve in China's Jilin greets peak season for migrant birds to return to north