China releases white paper on its position on economic and trade consultations with U.S.

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office on Sunday issued a white paper to provide a comprehensive picture of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultations, and present China's policy position on these consultations.

The white paper, titled "China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations," devotes three sections to elaborate on the damages of the trade frictions provoked by the United States, the U.S. backtracking on its commitment in the consultations, and China's commitment to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit.

Since it took office, the new U.S. administration has used trade deficit and intellectual property as excuses to frequently provoke economic and trade frictions and unilaterally imposed additional tariffs against China, forcing China to take strong measures to defend its interests, Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said at a press conference in Beijing Sunday.

The U.S. moves have put the interests of both countries and the wider world at risks and ignored the win-win nature of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, he said.

Wang denied U.S. accusations that China backtracked on its position in trade talks. "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," he added.

Wang called on the U.S. to meet China half way, uphold the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and jointly promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

China does not want but is not afraid of a trade war: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The China-US commercial relationship serves as both the ballast and the propeller of the overall bilateral relationship. At stake are the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and the prosperity and stability of the world, according to a white paper released Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US, bilateral trade and economic relations have come a long way, with expanding fields of cooperation at higher levels. A mutually beneficial and win-win relationship with strong complementarity and interlinked interests has been forged, benefiting not only the two countries but also the entire world, according to the white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations. Full story

US-imposed tariff measures harm others and are of no benefit to itself: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The US administration has imposed additional tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, impeding two-way trade and investment cooperation and undermining market confidence and economic stability in the two countries and globally, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations issued by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

The US tariff measures lead to a decrease in the volume of China's export to the US, which fell by 9.7 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2019, dropping for five months in a row, the white paper said, citing data from the website of China's General Administration of Customs. Full story

US-provoked trade friction perils entire world: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The China-US economic and trade friction provoked by the United States damages the interests of both countries and of the wider world, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations issued by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

Trumpeting "America First," the current US administration has adopted a series of unilateral and protectionist measures, regularly wielded tariffs as a "big stick" and coerced other countries into accepting its demands. The US has initiated frequent investigations under the long-unused Sections 201 and 232 against its main trading partners, causing disruption to the global economic and trade landscape. Specifically targeting China, in August 2017, it launched a unilateral investigation under Section 301. Turning a blind eye to China's unremitting efforts and remarkable progress in protecting intellectual property and improving the business environment for foreign investors, the US issued a myriad of slanted and negative observations, and imposed additional tariffs and investment restrictions on China, provoking economic and trade friction between the two countries, said the white paper. Full story

US accusation of China IP theft, forced technology transfer unfounded: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Accusing China of stealing intellectual property to support its own development is an unfounded fabrication, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

Historical records confirm that China's achievements in scientific and technological innovation are not something we stole or forcibly took from others; they were earned through self-reliance and hard work, the white paper said. Full story

US trade bullying harms the world: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Economic globalization is a firmly-established trend of the times, and beggar-thy-neighbor unilateralism and protectionism are unpopular, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations issued by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

The trade protectionist measures taken by the US go against the WTO rules, damage the multilateral trading system, seriously disrupt global industrial chains and supply chains, undermine market confidence, and pose a serious challenge to global economic recovery and a major threat to the trend of economic globalization, the white paper said. Full story

China-US trade, investment are mutually beneficial: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China and the US are each other's largest trading partner and important source of investment, and their commercial cooperation has brought substantial benefits to both countries and both peoples, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

In 2018, bilateral trade in goods and services exceeded US$750 billion, and two-way direct investment approached US$160 billion, the white paper said. Full story

US backtracks on commitments in China-US trade consultations: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Since they were launched in February 2018, the economic and trade consultations have come a long way with China and the US agreeing on most parts of the deal. But the consultations have not been free of setbacks, each of them being the result of a US breach of consensus and commitments, and backtracking, according to a white paper released Sunday.

In response to the economic and trade friction started by the US, China has been forced to take countermeasures, as bilateral trade and investment relations took a hit. For the well-being of the Chinese and American people and the economic development of the two countries, both sides deemed it necessary to come to the negotiating table to seek a solution through consultation, said the white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations, released by the State Council Information Office. Full story

No challenge will hold back China's development: white paper

No challenge will hold back China's development, though its development may not be all smooth sailing, and difficulties or even perils are inevitable, a white paper said on Sunday.

Whatever the future might bring, China is confident of meeting challenges head on, turning risks into opportunities, and opening new chapters, said the white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations, released by the State Council Information Office. Full story

China will not give ground on issues of principle: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- During consultations, a country's sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and any agreement reached by the two sides must be based on equality and mutual benefit, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations issued by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

The white paper noted that every country has its own matters of principle and that on major issues of principle, China will not back down. Full story

China committed to credible consultations based on equality, mutual benefit: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government rejects the idea that threats of a trade war and continuous tariff hikes can ever help resolve trade and economic issues, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

Guided by a spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, the two countries should push forward consultations based on good faith and credibility in a bid to address issues, narrow differences, expand common interests, and jointly safeguard global economic stability and development, according to the white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations. Full story

US government bears responsibility for setback in trade consultations with China: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The US government's accusation of Chinese backtracking is totally groundless, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations, issued by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

The white paper noted that it is common practice for both sides to make new proposals for adjustments to the text and language in ongoing consultations. In the previous more than ten rounds of negotiations, the US administration kept changing its demands. It is reckless to accuse China of "backtracking" while the talks are still under way. Full story

Cooperation is only correct choice for China and US: white paper

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the US and win-win is the only path to a better future, according to a white paper titled China's Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.