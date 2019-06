Source: Xinhua| 2019-06-03 11:33:49|Editor: Yang Yi

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has underlined efforts to cultivate the good habit of garbage classification to improve the living environment and contribute to green and sustainable development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on garbage sorting.