Exhibition of Chinese goods opens at industrial park in Belarus

Source: Xinhua| 2019-06-30 21:46:42|Editor: Li Xia

Video Player Close

MINSK, June 30 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of Chinese goods and services opened at the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone on Sunday.

Over 100 Chinese companies participated in the exhibition.

The exhibition was organized by the China Machinery Engineering Corporation to further deepen trade and economic cooperation between China and Belarus.

Visitors of the exhibition could get acquainted with state-of-the-art products, technologies and services presented by Chinese companies, enjoy a show about Chinese culture, try Chinese cuisine and purchase souvenirs.

The exhibition was held in the run-up to the Belt and Road Forum for Regional Cooperation and Development that will take place here on July 1-3.