Chinese face swap app accused of excessive data collection: paper

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mobile application that enables users to replace a star's face with their own by uploading photos has been widely accused of excessively collecting personal information, the China Daily reported Monday.

The artificial intelligence app, dubbed ZAO, has gone viral online after its debut last week. To appear as celebrities in hit movies or TV series, users need to choose from a pool of video clips, upload high-definition photos featuring a full-frontal shot of their own faces, and verify their faces.

Many people began to worry if their personal information will be disclosed and used by criminals amid the trend of facial recognition payment, as the app's user agreement required users to grant it and other users the right to "irrevocably" use their photos.

Since users need to log in with a personal phone number, many are also concerned that criminals might be able to talk to their family members once the phone numbers and facial images are disclosed, the newspaper said.

The app modified its user agreement on Saturday, adding a special notice in the front that states content will not be used for other purposes and can be removed from the server. The app's sharing links on WeChat, a Chinese social network app, have been shut down.