Air freight route links SW Chinese city, Pakistan

KUNMING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A new air freight route was launched Monday linking Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Karachi, a port city of southern Pakistan, according to Kunming Changshui International Airport.

The all-cargo air route is operated by China's express giant YTO Express every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, which mainly delivers cross-border e-commerce cargo.

It is the first international all-cargo air route launched by Yunnan Airport Group since the China (Yunnan) Pilot Free Trade Zone was established in August.

The air route plays an important role in the China-Pakistan economic corridor as an efficient and convenient logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, according to the airport.

The group has 11 air freight routes linking the city with Chinese coastal cities and India, Nepal, Vietnam and other countries.