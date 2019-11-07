At least 97 killed in new wave of protests in Iraq: UN report

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-07 11:12:50|Editor: Xiang Bo

Video Player Close

Protesters gather along the Tigris river in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 5, 2019. Demonstration-related violence from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4 caused at least 97 deaths and thousands of injuries during the second wave of demonstrations that started in Iraq on Oct. 25, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said Tuesday. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)