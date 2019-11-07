Protesters gather along the Tigris river in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 5, 2019. Demonstration-related violence from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4 caused at least 97 deaths and thousands of injuries during the second wave of demonstrations that started in Iraq on Oct. 25, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said Tuesday. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
At least 97 killed in new wave of protests in Iraq: UN report
Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-07 11:12:50|Editor: Xiang Bo
Video PlayerClose
YOU MAY LIKE
MORE PHOTOS
MOST VIEWED
-
Late autumn, best time to view reed flowers in Xixi National Wetland Park
-
5th Exhibition of International Works of Arts and Sciences kicks off in Beijing
-
-
Water quality of Dianchi Lake improved due to government's efforts