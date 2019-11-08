Lebanese president refuses integration of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-08 21:07:07|Editor: xuxin

BEIRUT, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese President Michel Aoun criticized on Friday a statement by the Foreign Affairs and Budget Committees of the European Parliament on Oct. 9 calling for the employment and integration of Syrian refugees in host communities, a statement by the president's office reported.

"This stance contradicts Lebanon's regular calls for securing the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland especially that stability has prevailed in 90 percent of Syrian territories while conflicts have been restricted to certain areas only," Aoun said during his meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf at Baabda Palace.

Aoun assured Tarraf that the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland will continue, noting that around 390,000 have returned so far.

"We did not receive any complaints about pressures faced by any of the returned refugees," he said.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government estimated the true number of Syrians in the country at 1.5 million.

The flow of Syrian refugees to Lebanon has weighed heavily on the country's economy and infrastructure, prompting Lebanese officials to urge the international community for support in guaranteeing the return of Syrian refugees.