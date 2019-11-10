Local favorites Jin, Yan finish men's 1-2 at figure skating Cup of China

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-10 00:18:35|Editor: yan

CHONGQING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympian Jin Boyang led home a 1-2 finish in the men's event at the ISU figure skating Grand Prix Cup of China here on Saturday, beating his compatriot Yan Han by a 12-point margin.

The 22-year-old Jin, who was the disappointing fourth-placed skater at last year's Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, conducted two good quadruple jumps and earned 176.10 points in free skate despite a planned quad toe was degraded to a double.

Performing to "The Path of Silence, Yellow Moon", the five-time national champion of China produced three level-four spins and was credited for highlight on three late jumps in his routine before the free skate score lifted him on top with 261.53 overall.

Overnight leader Yan Han was beaten to the second place after his long program with two small errors was given 162.99 points, piling the total score to 249.45.

Italian Matteo Rizzo ranked third with 241.88, while the other Chinese in the men's event, Zhang He, finished ninth with 141.39 for Saturday's free skate performance and 217.42 overall.