Modi leaves for Brazil to attend BRICS Summit in Brazil

NEW DELHI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Brazil on Tuesday to attend the 11th BRICS Summit to be held on Nov. 13-14.

According to his official itinerary, Modi is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, among others, on the sidelines of the summit.

The theme of this year's BRICS Summit is "Economic growth for an innovative future."

In a media statement issued prior to his departure, Modi said "I look forward to holding discussions with BRICS leaders on greater cooperation in a wide range of areas..."

He added that during the summit, the five major economies of the world will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology and innovation, enhance cooperation on digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework.

"I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation," Modi said.

"BRICS Summit will also provide me with the opportunity to hold useful bilateral interactions with leaders of other BRICS countries," his statement concluded.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market block that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.