Arab League condemns Israeli deadly "aggression" on Gaza

CAIRO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Arab League (AL) condemned on Tuesday the Israeli "aggression" on the Palestinian Gaza Strip which claimed the lives of a number of Palestinians.

In a statement, the AL said the Israeli attacks came "in continuation of a series of aggression and crimes committed by the occupier."

"These Israeli attempts are exposed and are meant to let the Palestinian people pay the price of Israel's internal predicaments and agendas," it said.

Such acts are meant "to drag the region into more violence and turmoil" that would extend beyond the borders of the region and would further threat international peace and security, the statement added.

The Arab League also called for urgent and effective international intervention to stop the "Israeli aggression" and international protection for the Palestinian people.

In two pre-dawn airstrikes on Tuesday, Israeli forces killed Baha Abu al-Atta, a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad while he was sleeping at home in Gaza City.

His wife was also killed and three others were injured.

The assassination of the Islamic Jihad senior commander triggered barrages of Palestinian rockets at Israeli cities.

Israel carried out more airstrikes across the Gaza Strip following the killing of Abu al-Atta, killing at least four Palestinians and injuring more than 25 others.