Thousands demonstrate against appointment of former lawmaker as new PM in Lebanon

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-15 20:12:45|Editor: xuxin
BEIRUT, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of protesters demonstrated on Friday near Safadi Cultural Center in Tripoli, the largest city in northern Lebanon, a day after Mohammad Safadi, a former lawmaker, was named a possible candidate for the post of prime minister.

A demonstration was also held in front of Safadi's house in the capital Beirut to express discontent with the new development.

Hezbollah, Future Movement, Free Patriotic Movement and Amal Movement agreed on Thursday to appoint Safadi as new Lebanese prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on Oct. 29, after the nationwide protests started on Oct. 17 over the incapability of the cabinet to implement structural reforms to save Lebanon's ailing economy.

Lebanese protesters are waiting for the formation of a new government capable of meeting their demands, which include the secured electricity and healthcare as well as the recuperation of squandered public funds.

