India successfully test-fires night trial of surface-to-surface medium-range missile Agni-II

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-17 14:50:39|Editor: mingmei

Video Player Close

NEW DELHI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- India successfully conducted first night trial of its versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear-capable missile Agni-II from a test range in its eastern state of Odisha, state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said Sunday.

The trial was carried out Saturday night by the strategic forces command of Indian army with logistic support from the country's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"This was the first time that the sophisticated missile was test-fired at night," the broadcaster said. "The entire trajectory of the trial was tracked by a battery of sophisticated radars, telemetry observation stations, electro-optic instruments and two naval ships located near the impact point in the down-range area of Bay of Bengal," it added.

Agni-II, an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), has already been inducted into the armed forces.

The two-stage ballistic missile can carry a payload of 1,000 kg over a distance of 2,000 km.