Brazil suspends fish exports to European Union

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-27 06:53:58|Editor: Mu Xuequan

Video Player Close

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Supply Ministry announced the temporary suspension of export of Brazilian fish to the European Union (EU) on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the suspension, which will take effect on January 3, 2018, is a preventive measure to avoid a blockade of Brazilian fish exports by the EU.

In September, the EU carried out an inspection of Brazil's fishery sector and criticized the sector for not separating the capture of wild fish and fish farming activities.

With the suspension, Brazil will carry out an action plan to tackle the issues raised by the EU.

According to the ministry, Brazil's fish exports amounted to 21.8 million U.S. dollars from January to November in 2017.