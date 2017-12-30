Iran receives 2 more ATR planes

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-30 19:26:00|Editor: Zhou Xin

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Iran Air, the Iranian flag carrier, on Saturday received two more brand-new turboprops it has purchased from ATR aircraft manufacturer, Tasnim news agency reported.

The two new ATR 72-600 passenger planes landed in Tehran's Mehrabad airport on Saturday morning, in a ceremony attended by aviation industry officials.

The new aircraft, the seventh and eighth ATR planes Iran has received since May, will be used for domestic flights.

Since the implementation of Iran's nuclear deal in January 2016, Iran has received a total of 11 new planes, including three Airbus passenger planes and eight ATR turboprops.

In April, Iran signed a contract with the French-Italian ATR company to purchase 20 ATR 72-600 planes valued at 400 million U.S. dollars.

In December 2016, Iran sealed a contract with Airbus to buy 100 aircraft worth over 18 billion dollars.

Also in December 2016, Iran Air finalized another agreement with the U.S. Boeing to purchase 80 commercial planes.

The agreement envisages the purchase of 50 twinjet narrow-body Boeing 737 planes and 30 long-range wide-body 777 aircraft with a total value of 16.6 billion dollars.