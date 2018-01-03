UN Security Council to focus on non-proliferation, Afghanistan, Mideast in January

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-03 05:55:10|Editor: yan

Video Player Close

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The president of the UN Security Council for January said Tuesday that the Council will focus attention on three spotlights, namely non-proliferation, Afghanistan and Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Kairat Umarov, the permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN and also president of the Security Council for January, told a press conference that the Council will hold a high-level briefing on the agenda item of non-proliferation and confidence building measures on Jan. 18.

"We expect some heads of state, ministers to attend the briefing," he said, adding that the briefing will be addressed by President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Today we should pay more attention to the building of trust and confidence among political leaders and among countries," he said, adding that without this, "none of the issues will be solved. This is what today's world is lacking."

Umarov also said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the Council on non-proliferation issue on Jan. 18.

Speaking of Afghanistan and Central Asia, Umarov said that Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, will preside over the ministerial-level debate on Jan. 19 on building partnerships between Afghanistan and Central Asia, hoping to build a model "to link security and development."

"We should look at the conflict areas from new perspective. When we are working on security, development should go hand in hand. Then we can create a sustainable security, and a sustainable peace," he said.

On Jan. 25, the Council will discuss the situation the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, he noted.

According to the agenda of the Council for January, Council members will be following closely developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Council is also expected to adopt a resolution renewing sanctions in the Central African Republic (CAR) and the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the 2127 CAR Sanctions Committee.

The Council will also be updated on the situation in South America and Europe in January. On Cyprus, the Council will be briefed in consultations on developments and the latest report on UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus and is expected to renew the mandate of UNFICYP for another six months.

Over the month, Council members will likely follow closely developments in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Ukraine and Yemen, and other meetings may be scheduled, he said.