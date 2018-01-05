Emirates Airlines resumes flights to Tunisia

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-05 17:29:00|Editor: Yamei

TUNIS, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Emirates Airlines resumed its flights to Tunisia after over two weeks of suspension, the Tunisian Ministry of Transport announced Thursday evening.

An agreement has been drawn to stipulate the company to respect the world regulations in the aviation industry and the accord signed between the two countries in the area of civil aviation, said the ministry in a statement.

The Emirates Airlines also needs to avoid affecting the relations between Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the Tunisian ministry.

According to UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the decision of flights resumption was made after holding security dialogues with and receiving adequate information from Tunisia, a move that eased the security concerns of the Emirates company.

"In the context of bilateral relations with Tunisia, and in light of an extensive security dialogue and information collected from the Tunisian side, the concerned authorities in UAE decided to return to the original status," said UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

On Dec. 22, 2017, the UAE carrier refused to allow Tunisian women on board its planes from and to Tunisia for security reasons.

Two days later, the Tunisian Transport Ministry responded by issuing a ban on Emirates flights' access to the Tunisian territories.