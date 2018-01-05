Lenovo remains best-known Chinese brand among foreigners: survey

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-05 20:24:45|Editor: Xiang Bo

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Lenovo is still the best-known Chinese brand among foreigners, followed by Huawei and the e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba, according to the 2016-2017 China National Image Global Survey published Friday.

Jointly conducted by the Center for International Communication Studies under the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, Kantar Millward Brown and Lightspeed, the survey interviewed citizens of 22 countries, with 500 respondents from each country.

The remaining two spots in the top five were Air China and the Bank of China, which replaced ZTE, a major telecommunications company, and Haier, the survey showed.

The survey also featured foreigners' opinions on China's sci-tech innovation, with 59 percent of the respondents commending the country's ability to innovate.

China's high-speed rail was the most widely recognized sci-tech achievement from the country.