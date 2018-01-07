Turkey kills 6 PKK members in airstrikes in northern Iraq

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-07 19:28:22|Editor: Lifang

ANKARA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in airstrikes by Turkish jets in northern Iraq, the military said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by Turkish Air Force in Kani Rash town in Iraq, Turkish General Staff said in a written statement.

The militants were planning an attack on Turkish military posts and bases, according to the statement.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

The Turkish military has been carrying out anti-terror operations against PKK positions in northern Iraq since July 2015, with main focus on Qandil region, where the group's main base is located.