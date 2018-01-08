Trump, Macron talk over phone on Korean Peninsula, Iran: White House

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-08 10:36:06|Editor: Chengcheng

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The White House said Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over phone Saturday about the issues of the Korean Peninsula and Iran.

Trump updated Macron on the developments of the situation on the Peninsula, underscoring the "international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearization" of the Peninsula, according to the White House.

The two presidents also talked about the demonstrations in Iran.

Iran had earlier blasted back at the U.S. stance on the demonstrations inside Iran, with its ambassador to the United Nations Gholamali Khoshroo slamming the U.S. government's attempts to intervene in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic, Tasnim news agency reported Thursday.

Trump said Saturday that he is willing to talk with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and that he supports the talks between the two Koreas next week.

The remarks have shelved his often-bellicose rhetoric on Kim. Since he took office last January, the Trump administration has resorted to hawkish and threatening rhetoric against the DPRK, and has sent warships and conducted joint military drills with South Korea.

Such moves, along with the DPRK's sixth nuclear test and several missile launches, have sent the situation on the peninsula to a simmering extent.