French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 8, 2018. Xi'an is the first stop of Macron's 3-day state visit to China, as invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)