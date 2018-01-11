No casualties reported following huge fire near Dublin airport in Ireland

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-11 05:27:14|Editor: Mu Xuequan

DUBLIN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- No casualties were reported after a huge fire broke out near the airport in the Irish capital city of Dublin on Wednesday, said local authorities.

Officials with Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said no one was injured in the fire that ripped through a car recycling plant located close to Dublin Airport on Wednesday morning and the damage caused by the fire as well as the cause of the fire are still under assessment and investigation.

The huge plumes of smoke billowing over the fire site have not affected the operations of the airport, said airport authorities.

DFB officials said on late Wednesday afternoon that the fire has been brought under control though some of the fire engines have to be kept on the fire site to dampen down the hot pots.

It has taken firefighters at least eight hours to fully distinguish the fire which reportedly started at about 9:00 a.m. local time in a family-run car recycling plant which is located in the southwest of the airport.

Eight fire units including an aerial ladder and a foam tender participated in the fire fight, said DFB officials, adding that a drone unit was also employed on the scene to help guide the fire fighting.

Firefighters said they took a very cautious way in tackling the fire in fear of the possible explosion of fuel tanks of the scrapped cars piled at the plant.