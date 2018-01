Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-16 07:27:07|Editor: Xiang Bo

Video Player Close

Chinese tourists leave the Bangkok Hospital Phuket for China's consular office in Phuket, Thailand, Jan. 15, 2018. A speedboat carrying 27 Chinese tourists and several Thai crews exploded on southern Thailand's Andaman Sea near Phi-Phi Islands on Sunday. Five Chinese were seriously injured. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)