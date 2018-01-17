7 killed, 12 injured in demonstrators-police clashes in Myanmar

Source: Xinhua| 2018-01-17 18:58:13|Editor: pengying

YANGON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people were killed with 12 others injured in Tuesday night's clashes between demonstrators and the police in Mrauk U , Myanmar's western Rakhine state, said a release of the Information Ministry Wednesday.

The incident was sparked by a ban of holding literary talks show to mark the 233rd anniversary of the fall of ethnic Arakan Kingdom and its loss of sovereignty.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the ban, an estimation of over 1,000 demonstrators, slanting slogans, gathered around the local administration office building at about 7 p.m. local time to lodge protest and clashes occurred with the police, the release said.

Despite prohibition by the police, the situation became worse forcing the police to fire warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Stoned by the protestors, about 20 police force members were injured with some motor cars and cycles, office rooms and windows of the local administration office being destroyed.

The local authorities are taking measures for restoring peace and stability in the region, the release added.