Oxford research center launched in east China

NANJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The University of Oxford on Thursday launched its first overseas center for physical science and engineering research, in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The Oxford-Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research (OSCAR) opened in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou City. The center was established initially with a grant from the park, according to Oxford University website.

Initial research programs will be led by groups from the Oxford departments of Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Materials, with applications ranging from health informatics, tissue engineering and biomedical imaging techniques to environmental remediation, advanced materials and electronic devices.

A total of 12 scholars from Oxford have been chosen to lead projects at the center. The scholars will work in Suzhou for two months every year.

Oxford vice-chancellor Louise Richardson said that cooperation with China provided an exciting opportunity, and that she looked forward to more achievements in innovative and new areas.