Magnitude-6.3 earthquake hits Iraq-Iran border area

BAGHDAD, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on Sunday hit the border area between Iraq and Iran and was felt in the capital Baghdad and many Iraqi provinces, an Iraqi seismic monitor said.

The earthquake took place at 7:37 p.m. (1637 GMT) with its epicenter in Qaser Shireen border area inside Iran, some 30 km from the Iraqi border town of Khanaqin, the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology said in a statement.

People in Baghdad felt the earthquake which lasted around one minute. It was also felt in several Iraqi provinces, particularly in the eastern province of Diyala.

Ali al-Daiyni, head of Diyala's provincial council, confirmed that there were no reports about casualties in the province.

"The earthquake hit all the cities of Diyala Province and was very strong in the eastern cities near the border with Iran, including the the cities of Khanaqin and Qazaniyah."

On Nov. 12, 2017, a huge earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude hit Darbnandi-Khan area in Iraq's northern province of Sulaimaniyah, leaving eight killed and hundreds of others injured.