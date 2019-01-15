Panda World of Everland in south of Seoul opens to public for 1,000 days

Source: Xinhua| 2019-01-15 21:07:18|Editor: Lu Hui

Video Player Close

A giant panda is seen at the Panda World of Everland, a South Korean theme park located in Yongin, 40 km south of capital Seoul, on Jan. 15, 2019. The Panda World of Everland has opened to public for 1,000 days. (Xinhua/Everland)