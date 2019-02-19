Colombia to face South Korea in Copa America warmup

Source: Xinhua| 2019-02-19 05:39:25|Editor: Mu Xuequan

BOGOTA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Colombia will play South Korea in an international friendly next month as part of the team's preparations for the Copa America, the South American country's football federation said on Monday.

The March 26 clash in Seoul will follow a previously announced friendly between the Cafeteros and Japan in Yokohama four days earlier.

The matches will be Colombia's first under the stewardship of Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz, who was appointed this month following the resignation of Argentine Jose Pekerman last September.

The Copa America will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 15 to July 7.

Colombia are due to begin their campaign against Argentina on June 15 and will also face Qatar and Paraguay in the group stage.