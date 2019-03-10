The Netherlands, South Korea win golds in 1,000m in short track speed skating worlds

Source: Xinhua| 2019-03-10 22:07:40|Editor: mingmei

SOFIA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The Netherlands and South Korea swept the first two gold medals in the last day's competition of the Short Track Speed Skating Championships here on Sunday.

Suzanne Schulting and Lim Hyo Jun won the titles in the women's and men's 1,000 meters in one minute and 28.986 seconds, and 1:26.468 respectively.

It was Lim's second gold medal in Sofia.

Choi Min Jeong of South Korea placed second in the women's 1,000m with 1:29.187 while Kim Boutin of Canada achieved 1:29.211 to get the bronze medal.

In the men's event, South Korean Hwang Dae Heon finished behind Lim in 1:26.657 and Russian Semen Elistratov came third with 1:26.660.

Later on Sunday, the women's and men's 3,000m super finals will be held, as well as the finals of women's 3000m relay and men's 5,000m relay.

On Saturday, South Korean Choi Min Jeong and Lim Hyo Jun won the women's and men's gold medals in 1,500 meters respectively, while in the 500m competitions the golds went to Lara van Ruijven of the Netherlands and Hwang Dae Heon of South Korea.

The three-day championships started on Friday, with the participation of some 160 athletes from 37 countries and regions.