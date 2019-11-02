China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (U.S. Route) up over 10 pct

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-02 20:35:24|Editor: mingmei

NINGBO, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI), a wind vane of China's busiest port's freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 742.8 points Friday, up 4.8 percent from last week.

The NCFI is issued weekly by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, located in the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China's Zhejiang Province.

This week, freight indices in the routes from Ningbo-Zhoushan port to the East and West Coast of the United States quote 914.6 points and 965.1 points accordingly, increasing by 10.2 percent and 14.1 percent from last week.

According to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, the increasing market demand for transportation and the expectations of more suspended voyages in November have brought about the growth of the indices.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.