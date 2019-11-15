Egypt, Germany discuss solution to Libyan crisis

Source: Xinhua| 2019-11-15 19:09:24|Editor: xuxin

Video Player Close

CAIRO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abel Fattah al-Sisi received on Friday a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel on means of tackling the Libyan crisis, the presidency office said.

"Merkel expressed her country's keenness on reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis with dialogue between the Libyan parties," Bassam Rady, the presidency spokesman, said in a statement.

Germany is also keen on reading the Egyptian vision about the recent developments in Libya in the light of Egypt's pivotal role in the region and its current leadership of the African Union, Radi added.

Meanwhile, al-Sisi confirmed Egypt's fixed strategic stand toward the Libyan crisis by restoring the pillars of the conflict-torn county's national institutions and by ending the chaos of criminal groups and the terrorist militias, the Egyptian spokesman noted.

"Combating terrorism and achieving security and stability are top priorities for solving the Libyan crisis," al-Sisi was quoted as saying.

"The illegitimate foreign interventions in the Libyan domestic affairs will further deteriorate the situation and pose a threat to the security and stability of the entire Middle East and Mediterranean region," the president added.

Germany is planning to bring together all rival Libyan factions later this year for a comprehensive solution to the eight-year conflict.

In April, the Libyan east-based army led by Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to take over the capital Tripoli from the west-based UN-backed government.

At least 1,000 people, including around 100 civilians, have so far been killed in the conflict, and 120,000 others displaced, according to the World Health Organization.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability following the 2011 uprising that toppled the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime.